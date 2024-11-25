BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MVT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 204.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 268.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

