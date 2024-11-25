BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Real Matters

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.02. The firm has a market cap of C$468.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,016. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.