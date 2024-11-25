BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,249 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $187.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

