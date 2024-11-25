BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 366,331 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 494.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,331 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Melius upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

