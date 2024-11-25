BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,247,826 ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,247,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 389.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 433,734 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 96.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 770,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 377,721 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASPI

About ASP Isotopes

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.