BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $4.89 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,968 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,101,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after buying an additional 84,929 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after buying an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $290.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

