BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.