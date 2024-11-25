BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2126 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

