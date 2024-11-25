BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 110,868 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,868 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

