BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 17,379 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Reliance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reliance by 17.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Reliance Trading Up 0.9 %

RS opened at $319.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

