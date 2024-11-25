BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 19,715 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% in the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $19,945,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

IFF stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

