BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 382 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,974,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 490,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

CLH stock opened at $252.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.42 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,937,625.94. This trade represents a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

