BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,953 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,252 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 105.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2,418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

HAL stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.