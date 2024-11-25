Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $108.00

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. CWM LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

