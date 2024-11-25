Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $5.75

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KOS opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,663 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,990 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,460 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.