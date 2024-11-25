Brokerages Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LQDA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,349.83. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $28,619.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,551 shares of company stock valued at $236,021 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $10.65 on Friday. Liquidia has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $901.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

