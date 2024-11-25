Brokers Offer Predictions for Alliant Energy Q4 Earnings

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNT. Mizuho increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

LNT stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,880,000 after buying an additional 92,525 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

