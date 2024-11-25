BT Group (LON:BT.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.25 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 82098992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.25 ($1.90).

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,680.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($59,942.07). Company insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Recommended Stories

