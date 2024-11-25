Cadeler A/S (CDLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect Cadeler A/S to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cadeler A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CDLR opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

