Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.30.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$84.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$85.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total transaction of C$1,124,678.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,862 shares of company stock worth $2,635,367. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

