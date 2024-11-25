Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 401 ($5.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

XPS stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market cap of £740.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,432.00 and a beta of 0.57. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 194.65 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 377 ($4.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22), for a total value of £223,880.50 ($281,929.86). Also, insider Alan Bannatyne purchased 13,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,278.89). 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

