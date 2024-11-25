Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,080 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,484,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,949,000 after buying an additional 247,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $34.84 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

