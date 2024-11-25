Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 237,210 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,087.14. This represents a 42.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

