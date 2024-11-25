Caprock Group LLC Buys New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,079 shares of company stock worth $9,241,311 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -373.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.