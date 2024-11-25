Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 723 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,330. This trade represents a 76.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,978 shares of company stock worth $1,791,707 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $314.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

