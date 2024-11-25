Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,014,000 after acquiring an additional 280,571 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,652,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

