Caprock Group LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

OEF stock opened at $286.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.40 and a 1-year high of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

