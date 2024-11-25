Caprock Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Super Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,431,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Super Group Limited has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Super Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

