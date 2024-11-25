Caprock Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Super Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,431,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Super Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Super Group stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Super Group Limited has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Super Group
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.