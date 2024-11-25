Caprock Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 756,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. EQ LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $101.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $103.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

