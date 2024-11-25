Caprock Group LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $85.41 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

