Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 114 shares of company stock worth $120,929. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,730.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $881.05. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,749.44.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

