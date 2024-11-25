Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.68. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

