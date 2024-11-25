Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $190.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

