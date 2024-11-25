Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,962,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

