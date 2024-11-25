Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 118.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $54,760,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CET opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Central Securities Co. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In other news, CEO John C. Hill bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,816.16. This trade represents a 0.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $49,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,778.44. This trade represents a 1.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

