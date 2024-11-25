Centuri Holdings, Inc. Appoints Kendra Chilton as Principal Accounting Officer**

Get alerts:

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2024, the appointment of Kendra Chilton as the Company’s principal accounting officer. This designation, effective immediately, follows Kendra Chilton’s role as Vice President, Corporate Controller at Centuri Holdings, Inc.

Gregory A. Izenstark, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who previously held the position of principal accounting officer, will continue in his role as principal financial officer.

Kendra Chilton, aged 37, brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having served at the Company as Vice President, Corporate Controller since May 2022. Her professional background includes various roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she most recently served as Director before joining Centuri Holdings, Inc.

Chilton’s educational background includes a B.S. in both Accounting and Finance, as well as a master’s degree in accountancy from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

The filing stated that there are no new material plans, contracts, or arrangements between Chilton and the Company in connection with her appointment. Additionally, there are no specific agreements or relationships that led to Chilton’s designation as principal accounting officer, and no conflicts of interest were disclosed under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The Company made this disclosure in compliance with Item 5.02 of the 8-K filing, which pertains to the Departure of Directors or Certain Officers, Election of Directors, Appointment of Certain Officers, and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The 8-K filing was signed on behalf of Centuri Holdings, Inc. by Gregory A. Izenstark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on November 21, 2024.

As of the date of this report, no further details or announcements were provided regarding the organizational changes at Centuri Holdings, Inc.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

