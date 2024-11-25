Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Ameren worth $144,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 392.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of AEE opened at $93.81 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

