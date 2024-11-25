Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,830 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $139,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

