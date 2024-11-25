Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $164,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

TYL opened at $609.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $631.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $595.22 and a 200-day moving average of $552.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. This represents a 55.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $16,412,595. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

