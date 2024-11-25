Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Everest Group worth $150,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EG stock opened at $389.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.80. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EG. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.10.

In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

