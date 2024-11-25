Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $133.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $133,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $69.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 75,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

