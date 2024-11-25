Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $156.85 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 986,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $156,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,540,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $175,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $171.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.35.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.