Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $161.29 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Masco worth $161,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Masco alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,414,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 259,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Masco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,758,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,265,000 after purchasing an additional 238,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.9 %

MAS stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Get Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.