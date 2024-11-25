Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.52 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 962.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,997,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,985,434 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Broadcom worth $5,519,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 947.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $164.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.