Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $169,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $350.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

