Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,756 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $244.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.13 and its 200-day moving average is $238.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.