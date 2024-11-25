Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,539 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,964,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $155,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fortive by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 14,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,726,000 after acquiring an additional 205,893 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,895 shares of company stock worth $14,261,051. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

