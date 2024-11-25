Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 33,388 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $162,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $48,673,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,820,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

