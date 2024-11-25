Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 83,082 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Moderna worth $142,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

