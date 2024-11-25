Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $139,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 156.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 39.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 273.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

BG opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

